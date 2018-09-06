Menu
Login
RIGHT: Karen Frost will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunty, sister, and friend.
RIGHT: Karen Frost will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunty, sister, and friend. Courtesy of Frost Family
News

Tributes flow for mother after horror car crash

4th Sep 2018 3:15 PM | Updated: 6th Sep 2018 7:11 AM

HUNDREDS of messages have been left for Karen Frost on her Facebook page, as friends and family showed an outpouring of love for the local mother and grandmother.

A horror car crash near Windorah on Tuesday last week claimed Karen's life and injured her parents, Eva, 78 and Colin, 79.

They were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital that afternoon, and were in a stable condition.

Karen, 52, has been remembered as a "top lady" with a great sense of humour, who brought light into the world.

She was supposed to have attended the Birdsville Races with her elderly parents over the weekend.

It is evident she had touched the lives of hundreds during her time, and will be dearly missed, most of all by her husband, Mick, and daughters, Kristy and Jasmin.

mother roma toowoomba tributes

Top Stories

    Puppy fun for everyone

    Puppy fun for everyone

    News Dogs of all sizes and their owners celebrated the first day of spring to raise money for assistance dogs

    • 6th Sep 2018 6:59 AM
    Council ready to join in the fun

    Council ready to join in the fun

    News Noosa Council staff will be out to enjoy the show

    Little star set to shine bright

    Little star set to shine bright

    News Five-year-old horse riding sensation ready for the Show

    Round up... it's 2018 showtime

    Round up... it's 2018 showtime

    News Time to get the cowboy and cowgirl hats out

    Local Partners