Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mac Allen has been remembered by friends and family.
Mac Allen has been remembered by friends and family.
News

Tributes flow for young man killed in ute fall

Alexia Austin
14th Jan 2020 11:06 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has died after falling from the back of a ute at the Bowenville Reserve on the weekend.

Highfields State Secondary School student Mac Allen was standing in the tray of a vehicle driven by another 20-year-old man at 12.20am on Sunday morning when he fell onto bitumen, sustaining life threatening injuries.

He was transported to Toowoomba Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Tributes have flowed in for the well-loved student, with a GoFundMe page set up for his family raising $11,800 in a matter of hours. The page had been shared 1700 times.

In a post to Facebook, GoFundMe organiser Andrew Dove said he had been stunned by the community support.

"Mac you will always be in our hearts," he added.

accident bowenville dalby editors picks fatal crash police tooowoomba tribute
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roos face extinction as fires and habitat loss hit home

        premium_icon Roos face extinction as fires and habitat loss hit home

        Environment Wildlife carers fear the Sunshine Coast is at a crossroads as data shows the terrible toll fire and habitat destruction has had on the region's wildlife.

        Heartbreaking photo spurs 11-year-old into action

        premium_icon Heartbreaking photo spurs 11-year-old into action

        News “I just felt I wanted to help,” said Chloe Nichol about her bushfire fundraising...

        Australia Day headliner’s ‘awkward’ request

        premium_icon Australia Day headliner’s ‘awkward’ request

        News You would think being a successful recording artist would be all glitz and glamour...

        Raider vs sharks: Jack bags 20 in ‘crazy’ Noosa session

        premium_icon Raider vs sharks: Jack bags 20 in ‘crazy’ Noosa session

        Lifestyle Raiders superstar Jack Wighton bags an impressive haul