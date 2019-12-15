Tributes for beloved family man killed in house fire

Family and friends of Peter John Weaver, who died in a house fire in Toowoomba, have described him as a generous man who loved his children.

FAMILY and friends of a Toowoomba man who was killed in a suspicious house fire have described him as a "quirky soul" who cared for others.

Peter John Weaver, along with his beloved staffordshire terrier Max, died on Sunday night at his South Toowoomba home, after a fire ripped through the structure.

A 29-year-old Toowoomba man was charged with murder and arson, among a string of charges relating to the incident on Rivett St.

Mr Weaver's children said in a statement they were shattered by the loss, calling their father a loving man who always has time for his family.

"We would firstly like to acknowledge and thank the first respondents, dad's neighbours and the Queensland Police Service for their assistance and ongoing contributions," the statement said.

"We also want to thank the community and our friends for all of their support and kindness while we work through our grief during this awful time.

"Dad often frequented the South Toowoomba area of town, walking his beloved Max, who was also brutally taken from us.

Fire:: A neighbour has captured the moment a Toowoomba home went up in flames.

"After an injury that left dad unable to see, work, drive and live life to the fullest, he became reclusive and vulnerable, so he kept to himself.

"Dad is survived by four children, 13 grandchildren, and had two great-grandchildren on the way.

"Anyone who ever knew him also knew that he was always about us kids, and loved nothing more than spending time with his family - time that has now been torn away from us.

"He was a quirky soul that lived his life caring about others. Our lives will never be the same."

Police and fire investigators at a South Toowoomba crime scene following a fatal house fire in Rivett St, Monday, December 16, 2019. Picture: Kevin Farmer

South Toowoomba hairdresser Donna Sherriff told social media how she always saw Mr Weaver walking by her salon with Max, describing him as a "harmless soul".

"After my first week of trading nine years ago this man and his knocked on my salon door and asked for a haircut," she wrote.

"His mate Max would sit on the front veranda while we trimmed away a very thick head of hair.

"This continued every 10 weeks for the past nine years.

"From what I learnt he was a happy soul, had family he loved and was loved by.

"Every day my co-workers and I have watched him walk past with his beloved staffy and walk from their home to Southern Shopping Centre, down to the Lake Annand 7-Eleven petrol station and home.

"He was a harmless soul, kept very much to himself and was a real character once you got to know him.

"Last Thursday (December 12), while having a haircut, he informed me Max was turning 14 but still demanded a daily walk."

Mr Weaver's funeral will be held on January 3 at Hiram and Philp Funerals from 2pm.

The family has requested people donate to the RSPCA in lieu of giving flowers.

Max the staffy was also killed during the incident.