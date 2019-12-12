Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GONE TOO SOON: Chinchilla has been left shocked and saddened by the death of local man, Aaron Mohr.
GONE TOO SOON: Chinchilla has been left shocked and saddened by the death of local man, Aaron Mohr.
News

Tributes pour in following Chinchilla man’s untimely death

Kate McCormack
11th Dec 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 4:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHINCHILLA has been left reeling by the tragic death of Aaron Mohr.

It is believed the 36-year-old Ison Contracting employee was working at an Origin site near Chinchilla last week when he began to feel unwell.

He was flown to a Brisbane hospital, but could not be revived and died on December 5.

Mr Mohr's funeral notice states he was a great mate to all who knew him.

Chinchilla News understands Mr Mohr's death was not a work related incident.

Noel and Laurell Ison issued a statement about their employee and friend.

"The Ison Contracting team are shocked by the unexpected passing of our friend and colleague Aaron Mohr," Mr Ison said.

"No words can adequately express our sadness at Aaron's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him.

"Aaron was a loyal, respected and well-loved member of our team who will be greatly missed. The thoughts and prayers of the Ison Contracting team are with Aaron's family and friends. May loving memories bring them peace, comfort and strength.

An Origin Energy spokesman said employee support services are on offer to affrected workers.

"We have offered our condolences to family and colleagues," the spokesman said.

"We are deeply saddened and are providing support to the site workforce."

The relatives and friends of Aaron are invited to attend his Life Celebration Service to be held at Our Lady's Help of Christians Catholic Church, Chinchilla on December 16 at 10am, followed by interment at the Tanderra Lawn Cemetery, Chinchilla.

In lieu of flowers, donations to LifeFlight would be gratefully accepted.

More Stories

aaron mohr chinchilla community tragic death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Turtles brave ‘serious challenges’ to lay eggs at Rainbow

        premium_icon Turtles brave ‘serious challenges’ to lay eggs at Rainbow

        News “We have some serious challenges at Rainbow, of all the turtles that have been up on the beach every single one of those nests is in danger of being destroyed.”

        Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

        premium_icon Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

        News With Christmas less than two weeks away, Gympie region residents are decking out...

        VOTED IN: Noosa's future plan to go to State review

        premium_icon VOTED IN: Noosa's future plan to go to State review

        Council News Special meeting of council as it considers its new planning scheme

        GUILTY: Councillor found guilty of sex acts on child

        premium_icon GUILTY: Councillor found guilty of sex acts on child

        Crime BREAKING: The Noosa councillor is guilty of sexual acts on a teenager.