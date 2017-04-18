27°
News

Tricks of the chef trade

Amber Macpherson | 18th Apr 2017 6:30 AM
FRESH: Chef Tony Crossin has cooked for Australia's top athletes and is now living in Noosa.
FRESH: Chef Tony Crossin has cooked for Australia's top athletes and is now living in Noosa. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN Tony Crossin puts on his "suit of armour”, he can do anything.

While it's not a bullet-proof vest, it is something that helps him ensure the health and well-being of everyday people.

"I can go and talk to 1000 people in a room, as long as I've got my chef's jacket on, I'm fine. I can do whatever,” Tony said.

"You see these superheroes, I say, 'that's what my superhero outfit is'.”

The Sydney chef has had a rewarding career cooking for some of Australia's most elite athletes, but recently decided to make a sea change to Noosa with his wife.

His speciality is nutrition and healthy eating, creating delicious meals full of vitamins, minerals and all things nourishing.

Recently, his confidence- boosting suit of armour was put to the test during filming of an episode of the Biggest Loser Transformed.

10 contestants were given one hour to cook for 45 burly AFL players, the GWS Giants, a situation Tony describes as "complete pandemonium”.

"It was frantic,” Tony said.

"I'd say there were 30 people in the room, in a small kitchen. We had 10 contestants, five cameramen, five sound guys, two producers, two assistants.

"I was being pulled from place to place. It was crazy.

"But it was really good. They (contestants) all worked really well together, they had a lot of fun. I was very proud of them.”

Before his move to Noosa, Tony was a full-time cook for the GWS Giants, the Bulldogs and the St Illawarra Dragons in Sydney.

His career began in the UK, cooking and designing meals for British Airways.

"I ran the biggest flight kitchen in Europe. It was a massive operation - we used to make 300,000 meals a day,” Tony said.

"Then I took up a job flying around the world designing airline menus, which is when I discovered Australia.”

After eight years working for Qantas, Tony decided he wanted to start a business combining his two loves - food and sport.

"I wanted to get back into cooking,” he said.

"I had a passion for sport, I had a passion for food, so I wanted to start something where I could bring them together.”

He set up a business cooking and delivering nutritious ready-made meals, and that was when sporting teams started contacting him for catering assistance.

Chef Tony moved up to Noosa from Sydney.
Chef Tony moved up to Noosa from Sydney. Amber Macpherson

Tony said a big part of his career has been educating not only everyday people, but athletes as well, about the importance of eating correctly.

"I've spent the last 10 years trying to help people understand how important your diet is in the whole nutrition part of it,” Tony said.

"It's more important than the actual physical elements. It's a case of getting both of those things right.

"If people eat well, they feel better, they're able to eat more, their whole body changes.”

Tony also ran a cooking school in Sydney teaching people the tricks of the trade to boost their confidence in their home kitchens.

"The idea of our cooking school was for people to come in and it felt like a home-style kitchen.

"We were more targeting mums and dads and kids to get them to come into a kitchen environment.

"It's more engaging with people, it's more about them asking questions and getting to understand how things work.

"People just don't know things like how to cut an onion up properly. That's the sort of thing. I can't tell you how many times I was asked that question.”

So what are some healthy eating tips, and of course, the onion secret?

"The basic things is to get the protein right, the carbohydrates right. Once you've got the ratio right for you, it works really well,” he said.

"Find some colour for your meals in your salad and vegetables. I try to incorporate texture into it as well; you need a bit of crunch.

"Think of things you can flavour it with - onions, shallots, herbs, flavour. Then all you've got to do is prepare your protein, put it together - done. You can make a really good dish that's really colourful.

"(When) cutting onions, have a little bowl of water on the corner of your chopping board. The moisture from the onion will look for moisture, and that's your eyes, mouth, nose. And using a really sharp knife helps.

"As a chef, we just know how to do things like that. Once you start imparting those onto people, they go, 'wow, it's that easy'. It's not complicated, it's actually really easy.”

Tony hopes to start offering his knowledge to local gyms, healthcare facilities and set up a cooking school in Noosa.

If you'd like to get in contact with Tony, email him on tonyjcrossin@gmail.com.

Noosa News

Topics:  bulldogs chef dragons gws giants healthy eating nutrition the biggest loser the biggest loser: transformed tony crossin

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Jiu-jitsu to teach women self-defence

Jiu-jitsu to teach women self-defence

Women only self-defence course starts on Saturday at Caza Brazillian Jiu-jitsu at the Noosa Junction

Tricks of the chef trade

FRESH: Chef Tony Crossin has cooked for Australia's top athletes and is now living in Noosa.

Chef for Australia's top athletes shares secrets to a healthy life

Sunshine Beach Surf Club blitzes state competition

CONGRATS: Clubs Queensland Awards Asahi sales general manager Shane Walsh (centre) presents (from left) Warick Redwood, Travis Corcoran, Craig Law and Peter Brewer from the Sunshine Beach Surf Club with the hall of fame award.

Sunshine Beach surf club inducted in to hall of fame

'Biggest and best' woodworking on show at Cooroy

The Cooroora Woodworkers Fair is on May 12-13.

Annual Wood and Craft Show planned for May 12-13.

Local Partners

Jiu-jitsu to teach women self-defence

Women only self-defence course starts on Saturday at Caza Brazillian Jiu-jitsu at the Noosa Junction

Body Art Festival crowns the winners

MAGICAL: Body artist Kelli MacAlpine was awarded second place in the airbrush category for this piece at the Australian Body Art Festival.

Best body artists in Australia awarded top honours

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train have announced they will bring their Play That Song tour to Australia this winter.

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force?

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

ENTRY LEVEL BUYING PLUS SHED

120 Beerburrum Street, Aroona 4551

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

- Upgraded colonial style home, 3 good size bedrooms with robes - Large study with cube shelving, lots of bench & computer space - Bedrooms and living areas are...

Supreme Country Living

9 Hamilton Road, West Woombye 4559

House 4 3 3 Forthcoming...

This property is exactly what we are asked for constantly. Huge immaculately presented family home with north-easterly wrap around verandas on 4.278 hectares...

Buderim On Top-Owners Relocated to USA, Investment Opportunity Requires Immediate Sale

8 Gosford Court, Buderim 4556

House 5 3 2 By Negotiation

Look no further. We have it for sale and you must see it. A very large expansive family home on one of Buderims beautiful Leafy streets. This is Buderim on top.

The perfect entry-level investment

7/29 Baden Powell Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 29 April...

As the CBD grows and starts to come to life, getting into the market and being centrally located has never been more important. This solid and well-designed unit...

YOUR OWN LAKEFRONT AWAITS

56 Wavell Avenue, Pelican Waters 4551

House 3 2 2 CONTACT AGENT

- Majestically positioned on Lake Magellan - Designed to be bright and airy and to capture water views - Generous sized bedrooms with the master hosting an...

Coastal Views With Bush Backdrop

79 Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $679,000

79 Dixon Road is a fantastic property jam packed with homely charm. Amazing, eye catching ocean views that only Buderim can offer await you while you sit out on...

Mum, Dad, let&#39;s buy this one

4 April Court, Maroochydore 4558

House 4 2 2 Auction 20th May...

April Court is one of the more desirable streets to live in Maroochydore. Apart from being a court and appreciating very low amounts of traffic, the owners within...

Rolls Royce Position Holden Price

59-61 Sawreys Road, Forest Glen 4556

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

If you are on a budget, but looking for a first class position and a home to to personalise and profit then look no further. Position is everything when buying...

NEAT SWEET AND COMPLETE

27 Pozieres Crescent, Aroona 4551

House 3 1 1 BY NEGOTIATION

- Quality home offered to the market for the first time in over 30 years - 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & 1 car lock up solid brick and tile home - Situated on a...

Lashings Of Luxury

5 Quiet Close, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

Stunning inside and out, this custom designed executive style home exudes contemporary class and elegance that is quite simply breathtaking ... offering the...

The jewel in the crown of the Noosa hinterland

Imagine living in Cooroy's exquisite Erindale Park

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Simply stunning in Noosa

Immaculate Noosaville home as fresh, new and beautiful as the day

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!