Tricky treats worth sinking ‘fangs’ into

Katelyn Reinicke in full Halloween flow serving cupcakes at Richie's Bakery on Tewantin's Poinciana Avenue.

Katelyn Reinicke in full Halloween flow serving cupcakes at Richie's Bakery on Tewantin's Poinciana Avenue.

DROPPING into Richie’s Bakery in Tewantin for a quick lunchtime bite on Thursday, on Halloween eve, could have been tricky, even if it was ‘treaty’.

Fortunately however, arch-biter Dracula had appeared the day before, and there were plenty of others to consider, like the cupcakes on offer among all the other goodies the bakery is known for.

Richie’s employee Katelyn Reinicke was fully dressed for the occasion, replete with witch’s hat and dark, mysterious apparel.

“It’s just a bit of fun for Halloween,” Katelyn said.

And she wasn’t the only one dressed for the occasion.

“I’m always the star of the show here but we do have a convict here as well today,” she said.

“And we’ve had spider hair, we had a jester this morning as well, and yesterday Dracula appeared with his kitty cat.”

In the daytime? That could have been, well, unfortunate.

“Yes, it was very rare,” Katelyn said.

Her Halloween dress-up efforts demanded a camera capture the moment, especially as Katelyn seems to strike a natural pose for the lens.

“I get into character too much,” she confessed

As for later, Katelyn will be joining Tewantin’s annual Halloween street party. Streets, actually.

“I’ll go around trick-or-treating with the neighbourhood kids tonight,” she said.

“Tewantin always gets done up for Halloween.”