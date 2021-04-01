Triple threat as women sue MP for defamation

Three women have started defamation action against a state Labor MP in the past year for "unfounded and ill-informed" comments made about them on social media.

Member for Capalaba Don Brown, at the centre of the accusation, said he would not apologise, and accused them of trying to silence him for calling out their own behaviour.

Redland Mayor Karen Williams, councillor Rowanne McKenzie and former LNP candidate for Capalaba LNP Bev Walters have all begun legal processes against him, The Courier-Mail can confirm.

Member for Capalaba Don Brown

Cr McKenzie is the most recent, having this month sent a legal letter called a concerns notice to Mr Brown alleging he falsely accused her of having acted in breach of duties of the Local Government Act, among other imputations.

Ms Walters is seeking $250,000 as well as $50,000 in aggravated damages in the only case of the three currently before the courts.

Her statement of claim, first filed in September and amended last month, says imputations made by Mr Brown included that she was a money-hungry candidate putting her own financial interests ahead of the community, and that she was pushing for Queensland's border restrictions to be lifted for her own personal benefit.

Mr Brown outed himself in Parliament in July last year as being sued by Cr Williams for $10,000 for defamation, regarding posts on Facebook related to use of council funds.

He has been vocal online regarding LNP federal Member for Bowman Andrew Laming's alleged history of sexual harassment.

"Empathy training is so Laming can apologise properly next time. It won't fix his poor behaviour towards women," Mr Brown posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Redland Mayor Karen Williams

Mr Brown said he believed the legal actions were a deliberate tactic to try to silence him.

He said he did not participate in aggressive behaviour online, but called it out.

"I wouldn't be doing my job if I wasn't calling it out," he said.

"Most of these are linked to the Liberal Party and they don't like it.

"I'm going to continue calling it out. I haven't apologised. I haven't spent a cent in compensation."

He said Cr Williams' case had not proceeded, Ms Walters' case was "gathering dust" in the Supreme Court, and he would not be responding to the letter from Cr McKenzie.

Cr Williams said: "My focus is ensuring Redlanders are safe during this lockdown, so I won't be commenting on anything that distracts me from the job at hand."

Rowanne McKenzie

Bev Walters

Originally published as Triple threat as women sue MP for defamation