Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Triple threat as women sue MP for defamation

by Matthew Killoran
1st Apr 2021 5:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Three women have started defamation action against a state Labor MP in the past year for "unfounded and ill-informed" comments made about them on social media.

Member for Capalaba Don Brown, at the centre of the accusation, said he would not apologise, and accused them of trying to silence him for calling out their own behaviour.

Redland Mayor Karen Williams, councillor Rowanne McKenzie and former LNP candidate for Capalaba LNP Bev Walters have all begun legal processes against him, The Courier-Mail can confirm.

Member for Capalaba Don Brown
Member for Capalaba Don Brown

Cr McKenzie is the most recent, having this month sent a legal letter called a concerns notice to Mr Brown alleging he falsely accused her of having acted in breach of duties of the Local Government Act, among other imputations.

Ms Walters is seeking $250,000 as well as $50,000 in aggravated damages in the only case of the three currently before the courts.

Her statement of claim, first filed in September and amended last month, says imputations made by Mr Brown included that she was a money-hungry candidate putting her own financial interests ahead of the community, and that she was pushing for Queensland's border restrictions to be lifted for her own personal benefit.

Mr Brown outed himself in Parliament in July last year as being sued by Cr Williams for $10,000 for defamation, regarding posts on Facebook related to use of council funds.

He has been vocal online regarding LNP federal Member for Bowman Andrew Laming's alleged history of sexual harassment.

"Empathy training is so Laming can apologise properly next time. It won't fix his poor behaviour towards women," Mr Brown posted on Twitter on Saturday. 

Redland Mayor Karen Williams
Redland Mayor Karen Williams

Mr Brown said he believed the legal actions were a deliberate tactic to try to silence him.

He said he did not participate in aggressive behaviour online, but called it out.

"I wouldn't be doing my job if I wasn't calling it out," he said.

"Most of these are linked to the Liberal Party and they don't like it.

"I'm going to continue calling it out. I haven't apologised. I haven't spent a cent in compensation."

He said Cr Williams' case had not proceeded, Ms Walters' case was "gathering dust" in the Supreme Court, and he would not be responding to the letter from Cr McKenzie.

Cr Williams said: "My focus is ensuring Redlanders are safe during this lockdown, so I won't be commenting on anything that distracts me from the job at hand."

 

 

 

Rowanne McKenzie
Rowanne McKenzie

 

 

 

Bev Walters
Bev Walters

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Triple threat as women sue MP for defamation

More Stories

defamation mp don brown politics social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

        Premium Content COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

        Health The Queensland Government has mandated the compulsory use of a COVID check-in app for all bars, pubs and cafes from May 1.

        All round champ to take on region’s best amateurs

        Premium Content All round champ to take on region’s best amateurs

        Golf Scott Draper, a late entry in this weekend’s Sunshine Coast Open Amateur...

        Lockdown may lift for Easter, hospitals plunged into crisis

        Premium Content Lockdown may lift for Easter, hospitals plunged into crisis

        News Lockdown may lift for Easter as two hospitals plunged into COVID crisis

        TOP EIGHT: New food and drink businesses to watch

        Premium Content TOP EIGHT: New food and drink businesses to watch

        Business Up-and-coming food businesses reveal ingredients that led to success