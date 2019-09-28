Triple whammy to hit Eumundi

IMPERIAL: The Barren Spinsters will play in Eumundi on October 4.

PUT Friday, October 4 in your diary for what will be a cracker night at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi when three fantastic bands will take to the stage in The Bunker.

BAD DAD ORCHESTRA

The Bad Dad Orchestra are nine Tasmanian Dads bringing big grooves, snappy horn lines and catchy as hell vocals.

They formed in mid-2015 from a concept devised by the band’s late guitarist Liam Guthrie, and quickly evolved into a powerhouse combination of some of Tasmania’s finest contemporary musicians.

With a number of sold out shows under their belt, festival bookings and plans to record their debut album, these nine Tassie Dads show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

BARREN SPINSTERS

These were the parameters. Two people, no loops, no dreadlocks, few rehearsals.

Smack bang in the middle of hipster and homeless, armed with a high energy live show, songs from a forgotten century, and a terrible band name, The Barren Spinsters say they are the kind of band that Jack White would maybe join if he lowered his standards.

They look like a two-piece, sound like a five piece, and move like a hair piece. Frontman Brendon Houlahan plays guitar and bass while Matt Tennant belts the drums and sings — together delivering 70s blues rock with a modern thrashy twist.

Houlahan says their debut album ‘Ten Steps to Cynical Thinking’ is a modern day ‘Pet Sounds’ (caveat) if the pets in question were screaming alpacas and The Beach Boys were in fact the Adams family.

“We’re very proud of the lyrics on this album. There are certainly some impressive words in there, even if we did have to look them up in the dictionary first to confirm that they meant what we thought they meant. They didn’t, and now we’re worried that Inigo Montoya is after us”, he jokes.

TOBIAS (and full band)

Soulful. Engaging. Enigmatic. That’s Tobias.

Tobias’ music brings the room to life. After two decades performing on the international stage, Tobias has cemented his reputation as one of Australia’s leading indie/ folk pop artists, playing alongside Missy Higgins, Jen Cloher, Archie Roach, Fanny Lumsden and Toni Childs.

Known for his exceptional breadth, craftsmanship and songwriting ability, Tobias and his music are loved by the radio community. Every single he’s released has been added to ABC network Australia-wide and played on Triple J and Double J, and his single When The Sun Come Up Again sat at number 1 for more than a month on the AMRAP charts.

Tobias has toured for the past three years, living on the road and building audiences around Australia, including performances at Woodford Folk Festival, Tamworth Country Music Festival, and Mullumbimby Music Festival, as well as organising drought relief concerts in towns throughout Western Queensland. He’s set to release his third studio album in 2020 with three singles to be released both this year and next.

TICKETS: Pre-sale $20 at The Imperial Hotel (Ph: 5442 8811) or through Oztix (+ booking fee). $25 at the door unless sold out prior.

Doors open at 7.30pm