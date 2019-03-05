Tripped up at number 7 beach pick, but we're loving it here

NOOSA sells itself as the relaxation capital of Australia, but as we play proud host to one of the best surfing festivals going, Main Beach has had to settle for seventh best.

So it is hard to be relaxed and comfortable when the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for beaches in Australia has Manly Beach as its top spot followed as runner-up by the overblown Surfers Paradise. Mooloolaba came in at number four with half the top 10 sandy leisure spots in Queensland, with Whitehaven and Burleigh also included.

Manly, many may recall some decades back, was a poor excuse for a beach, swimming with sewage at times before local authorities built the deep ocean outfalls to channel Sydney's crappy waste far out to sea.

It's other claim to fame is being the spawning ground of the most famous budgie smugglers in Australian politics, where photo ops of a fit senior-aged former PM became Abbott forming.

TripAdvisor used traveller reviews and ratings for beaches gathered over a 12-month period as the basis for the ranking.

And while both Manly and Noosa are declared World Surfing Reserves, where would most folk prefer to be come at Easter when the winter water chill is setting in anywhere south of the border?

Certainly the TripAdvisor Noosa reviewer was sold on Noosa's charms.

"The Main Beach faces north and is protected by the headland. The water here is consistently warm and calm throughout the year. This beach is a great option for families and beginner surfers as lifeguards patrol daily.

"The waters were crystal clear, even with storms that blew in and out very quickly. It's so warm that even a bit of rain doesn't dampen your enthusiasm. Even better, Noosa Main Beach is a walk away from the famous Hastings St shopping, accommodation, restaurants and bars.”

According to TripAdvisor's Janice Lee Fang, we should all count ourselves lucky to be in the top 10.

"Australians love the sun and the surf, and every beach on this year's list has something for everyone-from sunbathing to sunset walks, swimming, surfing, and even camel trains.”

Peter Gardiner SURFING FEST PAGE 8