Tropical pop-up bar to tantalise tastebuds

Ocean St trader Dimi Limnatitis and manager of Big Pineapple Aaron Hudson are gearing up for the big ginger beer fest. Picture: Patrick Woods.

A tropical getaway with cocktails, liqueur and ginger beer - sounds like a dream holiday.

And the good news is it's available in your backyard.

Diablo Co is opening a tropical inspired pop up bar from midday Saturday at the Big Pineapple.

The venue opened six months ago but with a recent upgrade founder Dimitris Limnatitis is confident it will take things to a new level for the local company.

"We've now got a fantastic Bali hut and lots more room for people to come and relax over the weekend," Mr Limnatitis said.

"People just love the venue because it's outdoors and there's plenty of shade under the trees and we always have a nice afternoon breeze as well as a cool drink to help keep everyone comfortable."

On Saturday a new cocktail menu will be introduced for locals to get a taste of the tropics.

"There will be live music, there's also delicious Asian inspired cuisine from a locally sourced food truck operator," he said.

"Best of all entry is free and there's plenty of parking so we're expecting a really good turn out each weekend."

Diablo Co began producing ginger beer in a back shed, fast forward and the company has developed a complete range of drinks all produced at the Big Pineapple.

"We sell all our products onsite including the Amazonas Passionfruit Liqueur, Shallock Grapefruit Liqueur, Big Pineapple Liqueur, Eros Original Vodka, Eros Grape Flavoured Vodka, Black Cockatoo White Rum, Black Cockatoo Coconut Flavoured Rum and Black Cockatoo Chilli Spiced Rum," Mr Limnatitis said.

"Our full range will feature in our weekly cocktail menu and I know our clients really look forward to sampling what's on offer each weekend.

"We've always been proud of the way we do things differently in our business.

"I think we've really tapped into what the market is looking for and best of all we guarantee our customers that every purchase they make is produced right here on the Sunshine Coast.

The Diablo Co pop up bar will open every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm until sunset.