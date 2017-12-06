Menu
Tropical vibes at Reef Hotel with new renovated look

SOCIAL: Grazynka Ziemkiewicz and Darren Schwerin at the Tourism Noosa networking night.
SOCIAL: Grazynka Ziemkiewicz and Darren Schwerin at the Tourism Noosa networking night.

THE Noosa Reef Hotel hosted a Tourism Noosa networking night last week, as well as unveiling its refurbished dining area.

Dozens of local business owners, Noosa councillors and tourism employees attended to meet others in the industry and enjoy refreshments on Wednesday evening.

Hotel manager Stacey Green said the restaurant and bar welcomed the opportunity to host the event.

"The night is for Tourism Noosa and the launch of our refurb,” Ms Green said.

"I invited Noosa Tourism - I asked if they were looking for a venue and said they were welcome to host a night here.

"A lot of (the guests) are business owners working in the tourism trade.

"We've got people from Australia Zoo, and Noosa Coast Guard.”

The new dining area has a tropical feel with palm tree decor, wicker ornaments and light fittings.

Midori cocktails were on offer at the networking night, matching the new colour scheme.

Ms Green said the renovation was completed during the middle of the year and had given the venue a modern feel.

"The renovation took place during late-April through to July,” she said.

"It was a bit of a process, we've finally got here.

"The look of the venue has been brought up to speed with the modern day and age.

"With the furnishings, they've gone for that foresty kind of look.

"We have a good relationship with Midori so, suiting the colour of the venue, we thought it was quite cool.

"Our restaurant and bar can suit all ages, holiday-makers, families, groups of friends, and towards the evening we have the nightclub which caters to a younger crowd.

"We do fill up so, if you'd like to eat here, book a table.”

