Menu
Login
Road Closed Sign
Road Closed Sign
News

Truck accident causes traffic chaos

by Talisa Eley
26th Jun 2019 10:51 AM

A SEMI-TRAILER has broken down on a busy Gold Coast roundabout, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

The truck trailer broke away from the cab in the middle of the roundabout, at the intersection of Ashmore Rd and Upton St at Bundall just before 9.30am.

At 10.30am the area was still blocked as police worked to clear the area, with heavy traffic in the surrounding area.

A police spokeswoman said drivers should avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

It is unclear what the vehicle was carrying at the time.

More Stories

accident gold coast traffic truck truck accident

Top Stories

    Notice of Motion quashed

    Notice of Motion quashed

    News Jackson motion bid shot down 5-1

    Cooroy park talk 'wide of mark'

    Cooroy park talk 'wide of mark'

    News Total cost to be $3.92m

    Buyers looking for 'high-end' flooring trends

    Buyers looking for 'high-end' flooring trends

    News It's possible to have luxury flooring without luxury price tag

    Beck is back for local show

    Beck is back for local show

    News Sahara Beck checks in for gig