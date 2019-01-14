Menu
Login
The truck flipped onto its side around 2.30pm on Monday, blocking the highway.
The truck flipped onto its side around 2.30pm on Monday, blocking the highway.
News

Truck carrying gas tanks flips over

14th Jan 2019 2:36 PM

A TRUCK loaded with gas cylinders has flipped onto its side on a busy Melbourne road, spilling its cargo across the toll link.

The accident happened about 2.30pm on the EastLink toll road in southeastern Melbourne.

The truck and its goods spilt across the toll road near the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North about 2.30pm.

Aerial shot of the truck lying on its side with gas cylinders strewn about. Picture: 9 News
Aerial shot of the truck lying on its side with gas cylinders strewn about. Picture: 9 News

It is unclear what caused the truck to roll over, with the tanks tumbling onto the motorway.

Paramedics attended the scene and assessed a man, believed to be the driver.

Traffic banked up behind the scene and motorists are urged to find another route to avoid delays.

More Stories

eastlink toll road editors picks melbourne truck

Top Stories

    Cashing in well on Cooyar St 'tower play'

    Cashing in well on Cooyar St 'tower play'

    News Optus set to pay ratepayers for mobile facility

    • 14th Jan 2019 5:00 PM
    Tech-savvy volunteers, this one's for you

    Tech-savvy volunteers, this one's for you

    News Noosa's community radio station are calling for volunteers

    UPDATE: Three taken to hospital, one seriously injured

    UPDATE: Three taken to hospital, one seriously injured

    Breaking Beckmans Rd reopens to traffic after crash

    Local Partners