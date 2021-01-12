Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Truck crash closes highway

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th Jan 2021 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a truck crash north of Ingham.

The incident took place just after 8.30am, with emergency services called to the crash about 20km south of Cardwell.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the truck had spilt rocks onto the road during the crash.

The truck over the highway in Cardwell.
The truck over the highway in Cardwell.

He said the highway would remain closed until a tow truck is able to remove the truck.

It's believed the driver was uninjured in the crash.

 

A truck over the Bruce Highway south of Cardwell.
A truck over the Bruce Highway south of Cardwell.

 

Originally published as Truck crash closes highway

More Stories

bruce highway truck crash truckie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Villas ‘snapped up’ in $8 million Coolum complex

        Premium Content Villas ‘snapped up’ in $8 million Coolum complex

        News More than half of the nine up-market apartments that will make up an $8 million Coolum Beach development have been bought with construction about to start.

        Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        Premium Content Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        News Queenslanders have just days left to have their say on a plan to extend Chief...

        Prized staff vital to success of popular club’s team

        Premium Content Prized staff vital to success of popular club’s team

        Careers A Coast RSL boss says two staff members have become vital to her team since joining...

        IN PHOTOS: Cops seize meth in $300K bust

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Cops seize meth in $300K bust

        Crime More than 400g of methamphetamine has been seized by Sunshine Coast police and a...