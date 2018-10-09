Menu
Truck crash closes Pacific Highway

Rae Wilson
by
9th Oct 2018 3:43 AM

THE Pacific Highway is closed to southbound traffic 1km south of the Karuah exit after a truck rollover.

Emergency services called to the scene about 3am, and found the driver trapped within the cabin.

Rescue teams are working to free the man, who has sustained leg injuries.


Traffic travelling north is urged to slow down due to debris from the crash.

It is now being cleared from the roadway, but motorists are urged to delay travel if at all possible.

