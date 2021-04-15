Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a truck crash north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

Truck ‘crashes into guard rail’

Darryn Nufer
15th Apr 2021 4:04 PM
A truck has reportedly crashed into a guard rail north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of Kunwarara Road and Hams Road, at Canoona, at 3.31pm.

There was an initial but unconfirmed report that the truck had swerved to avoid another vehicle before it came to grief.

It is understood the truck has ruptured a diesel tank.

Police have also been called to the scene.

More to come.

