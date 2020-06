Paramedics rushed to the scene where a truck crashed into power lines in Noosaville. (AAP Image/Morgan Sette)

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene after a truck crashed into powerlines in Noosaville yesterday.

QAS spokeswoman confirmed a truck crashed into powerlines on Commerce Crt in Noosaville at 12.49pm on Wednesday June 24.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Thankfully, no one required treatment or transport to hospital following the accident.