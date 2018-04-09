Menu
Truck destroyed by fire on Pacific Highway

Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit.
Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit. Liana Turner
Liana Turner
by

A TRUCK has been destroyed in an incident on the Pacific Highway.

Fire crews were called to the scene in southbound lanes, about 4km south of the Cabarita exit, about 6.30am.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue firefighter Mark Whitaker said crews from Kingscliff and a Tweed Heads HAZMAT team were at the scene.

He said the truck's cab had been completely destroyed but he was unsure whether the truck had crashed or caught fire.
More details to come.

Topics:  pacific highway truck fire

Lismore Northern Star

