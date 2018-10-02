Truck driver collected benefits while working

A TRUCKIE is behind bars after cheating the Australian taxpayer out of more than $27,000.

The Ipswich man was employed as a professional driver with various trucking companies, yet lied to the Department of Human Services to falsely claim unemployment benefits.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard 57-year-old Wayne Rogers received $27,335.95 in Centrelink overpayments over a four-year period.

Rogers was getting his truck-driving wages paid into the same personal NAB account while receiving government benefits.

Wayne Rogers, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to five separate Commonwealth fraud offences that occurred between November 21, 2012, and December 28, 2016.

Magistrate David Shepherd sentenced Rogers to nine months' jail and ordered he repay the $27,335.95 still outstanding.

