Truck driver killed in highway roll-over

21st Oct 2018 9:04 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM

POLICE are investigating a fatal, single vehicle traffic crash which occurred overnight at Noorindo near Surat.

Just after midnight, a small truck was travelling on the Surat Development Road when it has lost control and rolled.

The 31-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews applied CPR to the man at the scene but he was unresponsive.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

* Police are also investigating the cause of a traffic crash near Yelarbon near Goondiwindi where it is believed a truck ran into the back of a car just before 1am. No-one was reported injured in that crash.

