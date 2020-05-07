Truck driver confirmed dead in Bajool crash

The scene of a Bruce Hwy truck crash near Bajool last night (Photo: ABC Capricornia)

UPDATE: 11:45am: Police have confirmed a truck driver has died after a single vehicle crash south of Rockhampton overnight.

"Preliminary investigations indicate around 2am a semi-trailer was headed north on the Bruce Highway at Bajool," a statement read.

"As the truck crossed the Bobs Creek Bridge it left the roadway and fell into the creek below.

"The driver and sole occupant of the truck, was transported the Rockhampton Hospital where he died this morning.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating."

UPDATE 9.20am: A Morning Bulletin reporter has reported that southbound traffic is backed up to Midgee, over 5km north of the crash site.

South bound traffic is backed up for kilometres following a truck crash on the Bruce Highway overnight JANN HOULEY

She said traffic was hardly moving in both directions.

Police are currently directing traffic through one open lane.

INITIAL: Emergency crews have spent the night attending to a truck crash just south of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a semi-trailer went off a bridge and into a creek near the intersection of Bobs Creek Rd.

Five QFES crews were tasked to the scene and arrived just after 2am where they were required to extract the patient trapped in the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a crew with a critical care paramedic transported the driver to Rockhampton hospital in a critical condition with "multiple significant injuries".

A grass fire and a diesel spill also needed to be brought under control following the crash.

Traffic was closed in both directions as crews worked to clear the road and has since been opened to one lane.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads engineer has been sent to the site to assess the bridge for damage.

Queensland police said traffic on the section of highway will remain affected while they wait for a special truck to remove the vehicle.

It is understood the truck will be coming from Nambour and traffic will be affected for 6-7 hours to come.