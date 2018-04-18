HIGHWAY CRASH: Emergency services including police, police rescue, firefighters and ambulance are on scene at a truck accident on the Bruxner Highway near South Gundarimba on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE 6.09am: THE Bruxner Highway is open in both directions following a fatal accident involving a truck yesterday.

The highway was closed in both directions near Caniaba Road but reopened last night.

Diversions have now been lifted and traffic conditions are returning to normal in the area.

UPDATE Wednesday 4.41PM: Lismore City Council has issued a statement about the fatal accident on the Bruxner Hwy earlier today.

Lismore City Council said the man was an independent contractor who had arrived at Atfield St, South Gundurimba to collect a padfoot roller that was planned for collection on Tuesday.

Due to wet weather conditions, the site was closed today, so there were no Lismore City Council staff on site.



Roads and Maritime Services and SafeWork NSW have been notified and Lismore City Council will assist in ongoing investigations.



NSW Police and Rescue services are on the scene and making arrangements to remove the deceased.



Lismore City Council General Manager, Gary Murphy said "this is a tragic accident and our condolences and thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

"We will provide whatever support we can to the family and affected staff".



There is a minor diesel leak occurring from the roller which has been contained. Council staff are looking into how the remainder of the fuel can be safely removed from the machine.



Temporary traffic diversions are in place for all vehicles other than heavy vehicles travelling between Lismore and Casino.

Police confirm road worker killed: Richmond Police District Inspector Tom Kirk said the Bruxner Highway B60 near Barker Street will remain closed for the next two to three hours as they conduct investigations.





UPDATE 2:11PM: POLICE media have issued a statement regarding a road worker who died on the Bruxner Highway earlier today.

"A man has died while attempting to load road working equipment onto a truck in northern NSW," the statement said.

"The incident occurred about 11.10am today near the intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Barker Street at Gundurimba, west of Lismore.

As the 49-year-old man was loading the equipment, it has rolled and gone into a table drain.

The man died at the scene.

Officers from the Richmond Police District will be investigating the events leading up to the man's death. SafeWork NSW have been notified."

UPDATE 1:25PM: Police have confirmed that a 48-year-old man was declared deceased after the road compactor he was driving slid off the side of a truck into a table drain.

Richmond Police District Inspector Tom Kirk said the Bruxner Highway B60 near Barker Street will remain closed for the next two to three hours as they conduct investigations.

Witness to the incident Warren Manning said he was sitting on his porch when he saw the man attempt to load the heavy machinery.

"He was trying to get it up the ramp," Mr Manning said.

"He had a few goes to get it up and then it just rolled off and went down the embankment."

Mr Manning recalled hearing a loud "bang" as it went down into the gully.

"There was no-one around, it's a wet day they're not working on the road, so I raced down there to see if he needed help."

"I got down as far as the road, then a woman pulled up and she yelled at me to ring 000."

Inspector Kirk said they were waiting for SafeWork NSW to attend.

"Shortly after we will be arranging for a crane to come lift the machine out of the table drain."

UPDATE 12:45 ACCORDING to RMS Livetraffic website, the accident on the Bruxner Hwy at South Gundurimba is now a crime scene.

Traffic moving towards Lismore is heavy and drivers are asked to be patient and take extra care.

The highway is closed in both directions with diversions in place.

UPDATE 12:19: POLICE, police rescue, ambulance and RFS firefighters are on scene at the motor vehicle incident on the Bruxner Highway near Barker St in South Gundurimba.

UPDATE 12.10: TRAFFIC along the Bruxner Hwy from Casino is being diverted along Coraki and Caniaba Roads after a truck accident earlier today.

Drivers are urged to be extra careful.

ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY services have been called to a motor vehicle accident on the Bruxner Highway south of Lismore Airport.

Ambulance media confirmed they were called to attend an incident at South Gundurimba on the Bruxner Hwy at 11.10am today.

An ambulance spokesman said they understood the incident involved some kind of work machinery.

The RMS livetraffic website initially said two people are trapped.

Drivers along this section of the Bruxner Hwy are asked to exercise caution.

More to come.