Truck roll-over in Somerset town brings down power lines

UPDATE: A patient has been transported to Ipswich hospital after an earlier crash in a Somerset town.

The patient was in a stable condition after a truck reportedly rolled and knocked over a power pole on Cloake Street, Coominya at about 10.37am.

Energex confirmed the crash had brought down power lines, and crews were on-scene working to resolve the issue as fast as possible.

Paramedics are on scene and assessing one patient.

A spokesperson confirmed the patient was not entrapped in the vehicle.

More to come.