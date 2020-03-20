Truck rollover ignites Burnett Highway grass fire

HIGHWAY ROLLOVER: Authorities were rushed to the scene of a single vehicle truck and trailer rollover along the Burnett Highway just north of Goomeri this afternoon as the crash ignited a grass fire at the scene. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

TRAFFIC is moving a little slower than usual along the Burnett Highway this afternoon after a single vehicle truck rollover occurred 3-4 kilometres north of Goomeri, sparking a grass fire in the midst of the chaos.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a truck and trailer rollover at 1.40pm this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from QFES said the incident occurred after the truck's trailer detached, causing the truck to end up on its roof and the trailer to come to a halt on its side.

"One fire crew attended the incident and extinguished the grass fire," she said.

"The driver of the vehicle was reported to be out of the vehicle when the crew arrived and the QFES team had the blaze under control by 2pm."

One lane of the highway is currently still shut off as QFES remain on scene for vehicle recovery purposes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said an ambulance was on scene at 1.51pm.

"QAS assessed one patient, believed to be the driver of the truck, with minor injuries who declined further transportation and treatment," he said.

Queensland Police Services confirmed one lane of the Burnett Highway had been closed for just over an hour and would remain closed for another couple of hours while the scene was cleared.