Truck rollover on Leichhardt highway

Brooke Duncan
by
25th Apr 2018 12:16 PM

UPDATE (1:15pm): A man has been taken to Miles Hospital after a truck rollover on the Leichhardt highway near Wandoan.

The driver was transported in a stable condition with lacerations to the head and minor bruising.

Queensland Police have confirmed the highway is open.

EARLIER: A man has been injured in a truck rollover on the Leichhardt highway near Wandoan.

The accident occurred just before noon.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers are at the scene where the man is being treated for a head injury.

Queensland Police have confirmed the man is conscious and breathing.

