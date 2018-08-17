Menu
Login
A TRUCK has rolled onto its side on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists.
A TRUCK has rolled onto its side on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists. Warren Lynam
News

Truck rollover sees Bruce Hwy grind to halt

Matty Holdsworth
by
16th Aug 2018 5:52 PM

A TRUCK has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists.

Initial reports suggest it has crashed into another car meaning those heading southbound to Brisbane can expect heavy delays.

Queensland Ambulance Services have responded to the crash.

They were called to the incident near the Roys Rd exit at 5.30pm.

QAS media said the truck driver is uninjured while the driver of the other car is still being assessed.

Earlier reports from motorists in the area said the semi trailer "abruptly veered off" the side of the road into the bush area.

brisbane bruce highway crash paramedic roys road sunshine coast truck rollover
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Army's home strike as soldiers dig in for Legacy war widows

    Army's home strike as soldiers dig in for Legacy war widows

    News Looking after Noosa's war widows part of military service

    Feel the beat and move your feet

    Feel the beat and move your feet

    News ZumbaNoosa celebrates a decade

    Dinosaurs at the Plant Fair

    Dinosaurs at the Plant Fair

    News Dinosaur bone search added attraction

    Time to help out to ease drought

    Time to help out to ease drought

    News How you can help struggling farmers

    Local Partners