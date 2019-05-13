Menu
A truck rolled off Cooroy Noosa Road on Monday about 1.45pm, just west of Dath Henderson Road.
Truck rolls at Tinbeerwah

by Alan Lander
13th May 2019 2:53 PM

A TRUCK rolled over into a ditch at Cooroy Noosa Road on Monday afternoon, causing large traffic delays on the busy thoroughfare.

The incident occurred about 1.45pm, when the truck left the road and rolled into the roadside ditch, about 150 metres west of Dath Henderson Road in Tinbeerwah.

The truck driver, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, is reportedly from Coolum.

An Queensland Ambulance spokesman said while he was treated in an ambulance at the roadside, he suffered no serious injuries.

With the western lane closed, traffic was being filtered past the incident, but it's likely the road will be closed at some stage in the afternoon when the truck will be removed from the ditch.

