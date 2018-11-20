Truck rolls over, hangs off freeway ramp

A Hazeldene's Chicken Farm truck hangs off the Calder Freeway in Keilor. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

A TRUCK has rolled over and is hanging from an entry ramp on the Calder Freeway in Keilor, causing huge outbound peak-hour delays back to the Tullamarine Freeway.

Emergency services received calls reporting the overturned truck about 5pm.

A delicate operation is now underway to retrieve the massive truck, which has left debris scattered on Green Gully Rd below the entry ramp.

A truck hangs off a ramp after rolling over on the Calder Freeway. Picture: VicTraffic



Ambulance Victoria confirmed a man, believed to be the driver of the truck, had been taken to Footscray Hospital.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known but it is understood he was conscious.

An MFB spokesman said the overturned tanker was leaking fuel but firefighters had stopped the leak.

"We have an exclusion zone around the bridge," a spokesman said.

"There is a power line in the way so we need to make sure they are dealt with first.

"It is a major line - about 6000 volts - so we are waiting for the scene to be safe before we call heavy haulage in and get everything back on the road where it should be."

The spokesman said there were five units and about 15 firefighters at the scene.

Police are at the scene and are setting up detours.

All outbound lanes are closed. VicRoads advises drivers to take the Kings Way exit, then use the Melton Highway to go on to Sunshine Avenue and the Old Calder Highway to Keilor Park Drive.

There are significant outbound delays, pushing back onto the Tullamarine Freeway.