Truck traffic concerns for Cooroy road

COOROY HAUL: A truck prepares to leave the Cooroy Mountain Spring Water bottling plant on to Cooroy Mountain Rd on Friday.

COOROY HAUL: A truck prepares to leave the Cooroy Mountain Spring Water bottling plant on to Cooroy Mountain Rd on Friday. Peter Gardiner

A COOROY-based water bottler seeking to increase the level of truck traffic to its Cooroy Mountain Rd plant has been the source of complaints about the use of banned B-Double vehicles.

Currently Cooroy Mountain Spring Water is limited to eight trucks per day, however the company has applied to Noosa Council for permission to run 60 articulated and rigid trucks a week, but is not seeking to include B-Doubles.

And once the council has completed a $700,000, 2.2km upgrade and widening of the Cooroy Mountain Rd, the company wants to increase the weekly truck movements to 75.

Council staff are concerned that water bottler's application placed no limit on the number of articulated vehicles, which staff said have a greater impact on surrounding amenity.

Staff recommends council reject this, preferring to reinstate a former planning and environment court 2008 ruling that specified 40 water carrying trucks (namely all semi-trailers, tankers and other trucks carrying water but excluding B-doubles) and 20 ancillary trucks (namely non-articulated trucks and non-water carrying trucks).

This would increase to 50 articulated and 25 rigid trucks per week once the road upgrades were completed.

As well the applicant may have to improve the existing plant site access to Cooroy Mountain Rd to "the reasonable satisfaction of council".

"The increase in articulated vehicle movements as proposed by the applicant would have a significant impact on Cooroy Mountain Rd," the council report said.

"The site has a history of complaints regarding the impact of truck movements on the amenity of residential properties along the truck route and it is considered that the proposal would increase the severity of these impacts for residents.

"Recently complaints have been received in relation to B-Double trucks attending the site in contravention of the existing approval," said a report that went to council yesterday and should be voted on this Thursday.

"The complaints were primarily concerned with the impact on the amenity of residential properties along the truck route and the impact on the safety of road users."

The operator advised that the B-Doubles were being used by a new contractor, who was sourcing water from the site, and has now rectified this aspect of non-compliance with the approval.