Menu
Login
Breaking

Truck, trailer rolls on gravel road north-west of Toowoomba

Tara Miko
by
11th Sep 2018 8:28 AM | Updated: 9:06 AM

A TRUCK and dog trailer has rolled on a rural road north-west of Toowoomba this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Nara Bora Water Hole Rd at Goombungee.

Initial reports suggest the driver of the truck is not trapped in the prime mover, which was carting an unknown load on the gravel road near the intersection of Kingsthorpe Haden Rd, 4km south of Goombungee.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, paramedics and police are en route to the incident reported about 8.15am.

goombungee queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    A sparkling way to spend your day

    A sparkling way to spend your day

    News Get your friends together for some French bubbles and great food

    • 11th Sep 2018 9:18 AM
    Park survey will show us green money value

    Park survey will show us green money value

    News Noosa park study will reveal visitor value

    • 11th Sep 2018 8:34 AM

    Local Partners