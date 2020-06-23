Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Shot of dried marijuana and a rolled joint. Cannabis clipseal bag generic image. Picture: iStock
Shot of dried marijuana and a rolled joint. Cannabis clipseal bag generic image. Picture: iStock
Crime

Truckie fired after cops find weed in his lunch box

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCKYER Valley truck driver has been sacked by his employer after he was caught drug driving in Gatton.

Benjamin Craig Cook, 43, was driving on Railway St when he was pulled over by police conducting patrols.

Toowoomba Road Policing Unit pulled over the white ute Cook was driving at 8am on March 6.

Gatton Magistrates Court was told Cook passed a breath test but a random drug test confirmed he had smoked marijuana at some point.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tim Hutton told the court police decided to search the man.

"During the interception, police made several observations. The defendant was detained for the purpose of a search," Sgt Cook said.

"When asked if he had anything to declare, he said he had some marijuana in his lunch box."

In the lunch box was a plastic container containing green leafy material as well as a small blue brass pipe.

Police also found a clipseal bag holding 26 marijuana seeds.

Facing three charges, Cook pleaded guilty to drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing a pipe.

He was fined $350 for the drug and pipe possession and $350 for drug driving.

He lost his licence for a month.

For the drug driving, a conviction was recorded on his traffic history.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

More Stories

crimes drug driving gatton magistrates court marijuana charge
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        premium_icon $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        News Queensland is set for a $415m infrastructure spending splurge, with the “shovel-ready” road projects to deliver 700 jobs and a sugar hit to the state’s economy.

        Beryl celebrates 100 years with cheeky sense of humour

        premium_icon Beryl celebrates 100 years with cheeky sense of humour

        People and Places Mrs Carter shares her favourite memories of love and her secret to living a...

        Three in hospital after Eerwah Vale crash

        premium_icon Three in hospital after Eerwah Vale crash

        News Three patients have been transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in...

        Teen rushed to hospital after fall from roof in Noosa

        premium_icon Teen rushed to hospital after fall from roof in Noosa

        News A teen is in hospital after falling from a roof in Noosa Heads.