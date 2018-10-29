Truckie saves life of young, sleeping girl

Police say there was "no doubt" this truckie saved the life of the young girl.

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl, who was sleeping in the bunk of a truck, was saved by another truck driver concerned about the erratic driving behaviour, police say.

Police say there was "no doubt" the truck driver, who called police and gave updated locations until the heavy vehicle that was being driven erratically was sighted on the Hume Highway at Ettamogah, saved the life of the young sleeping girl.

That erratic behaviour included veering left off the road, narrowly missing the wire rope barriers, veering sharply to the right, crossing two lanes and entering the centre median strip.

When police pulled the vehicle over, they spoke to the 28-year-old man from Victoria and said it was "obvious he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs".

Police allege a breath test eliminated alcohol, so he was arrested for a blood and urine sample. Police were about to search the vehicle for drugs, which was when the man informed them that his daughter was asleep in the sleeper compartment.

A search of the vehicle showed the girl was unrestrained and asleep on the bed.

Police allege a "crack" pipe was located with 0.4 grams of ice in a plastic, resealable bag, which the driver made full admissions to ownership and drug type.

The man was taken to the Albury Base Hospital for a blood and urine sample with his daughter.

The mother of the child was contacted to attend, and the man was issued a field court appearance notice for dangerous driving and possess prohibited drug for mention at Albury Court on December 5.

A report was also submitted to DCOS in relation to the child at risk.

Police are awaiting the results of samples regarding the drugs under influence offence.