True spirit beats Noosa Tri Fest cancellation

Plenty of fun to be had at the Sunshine Butterflies big Noosa Tri moment.

The competitive-minded Sunshine Butterflies had their hopes of leading the way in the Tingirana Special Tri dashed earlier this month after COVID-19 hit.

But any deflated sporting expectations at the Cooroibah disability support centre this week turned to sheer elation.

Everyone of these Sunshine Butterflies triathlon competitor is a champion.

World Triathlon’s Courtney Akrigg joined forces with Bec van Pooss from Ironman Oceania to rally industry colleagues and mates to host a special triathlon event at Sunshine Butterflies’ Our Backyard property.

Special guests at the Sunshine Butterflies Tri is vision-impaired Cyclist Darryl Munck (right) with his riding partner Tim Rook.

Members of all abilities took part in three inclusive events for the day which more than made up for missing out on a Noosa Triathlon Multi-Sport Festival crowd favourite.

This entailed a fun egg ‘n’ spoon run leg, water-based relay and a bike leg using wheelchairs and billy carts cheered on by volunteers from St Andrew’s Anglican College, Noosa community and the many Sunshine Butterflies staff.

Recently retired professional triathletes Beth and Luke McKenzie made every post a winner by joining in on the racing.

Courtney Akrigg from World Triathlon, interviews recently retired professional triathlete Luke McKenzie who had some inspirational words to share with Sunshine Butterflies.

For inspiration the competitors were pumped by the special guest appearance from the incredible vision-impaired cyclist Darryl Munck and riding partner Tim Rook who shared their experiences about getting out there on their awesome two-seater bicycle.

Amid the smiles, laughter and tears of joy from the participants came pure gold – a excited declaration from one of the Backyarders that this was “the best day of my life!”

A champion highlight was the Noosa Tri team presenting Sunshine Butterflies with the $2000 they had raised for the centre.