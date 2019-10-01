Menu
Login
Politics

Trump asked Scott Morrison's help over Mueller: Report

1st Oct 2019 5:29 AM

President Donald Trump urged Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a recent phone call to help the US Attorney General in an investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The White House restricted access to the call's transcript to a small group of presidential aides, according to one of two US officials with knowledge of the call, according to the Times.

It was an unusual decision that is similar to the handling of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the heart of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump, the paper said.

The Times says that like that call, it could be seen an another example of Trump allegedly using high-level diplomacy to further his own political interests.

mueller report scott morrison trump

Top Stories

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    News School holiday fun continues in Noosa this week with something to do for just about everyone.

    Resorts pushed to punt plastic bottles

    Resorts pushed to punt plastic bottles

    Education Plastic is far from fantastic in Noosa according to its peak tourism body which is...

    Hail, rain and shine in Noosa as holidays turn a little soggy

    Hail, rain and shine in Noosa as holidays turn a little...

    News Noosa weather outlook is looking not too shabby

    Help future proof your job with 3D edge

    Help future proof your job with 3D edge

    News Noosa Council 3D printing looks to be a real winner