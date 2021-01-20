Trump daughter’s shock news on final day

US President Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany is making the most of her last day at the White House, announcing she is engaged to be married to her Michael Boulos.

The 27-year-old shared a photograph of the happy couple on the West Wing colonnade before the family departs after a single term in office.

Tiffany, a Georgetown Law School graduate, said: "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael!"

"Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

Her fiance, 23, is a billionaire business executive and the pair had been dating for several years, often appearing arm-in-arm at White House events.

Tiffany is the only child of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Marples. She holds a lesser public profile than her siblings but did make an appearance at the Republican National Convention last year to call for four more years with her father in the Oval Office.

"Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times - and many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in," she said.

"As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me, he will do it again, based on results and not rhetoric."

The President is using his final day in office to tout his toughness against China, among other things.

In a farewell address to be broadcast shortly, the President says: "We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before."

White House press gallery reporters were given excerpts from the address, according to AFP.

President-elect Joe Biden reportedly wiped away tears in an emotional farewell to his home state of Delaware before heading to Washington on the eve of his inauguration.

"It's deeply personal that our journey to Washington starts here," Biden said after rubbing one of his eyes while addressing dozens of guests at a National Guard base named in honor of his late son Beau.

"I only have one regret, that he's not here," Biden said, referring to Beau, who died of cancer in 2015.

"Because we should be introducing him as president."

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at noon on Wednesday, replacing Republican Donald Trump, whose chaotic four-year presidency left an American public bitterly divided.

The 78-year-old Democrat also addressed his own mortality - an unusual direction given he is about to take the helm of the most powerful nation in the world.

"Excuse the emotion," Biden said, pausing on his words as he composed himself.

"But when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart."

Biden mentioned the history-making nature of the election, and how Kamala Harris, a black woman of South Asian descent, will be inaugurated as vice president 12 years after Biden took office as VP to Barack Obama, the nation's first black president."

- with wires

