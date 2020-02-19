Trump may sue over Mueller probe

US President Donald Trump has called for all cases stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election to be "thrown out" and suggested he could bring a lawsuit over the matter.

"Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is ... badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out," Mr Trump said in a series of tweets.

"If I wasn't President, I'd be suing everyone all over the place ... BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL," Mr Trump continued.

These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things. Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

It's unclear on what grounds the president could sue over Mueller's findings, which were released by the Justice Department last April.

Mr Trump also repeated his claim that Mr Mueller came to the White House seeking the FBI director's job, something Mr Mueller rejected in his 448-page report last year.

Mr Trump also tried to sow doubt about the trial of his friend, Roger Stone, who was convicted on several counts that sprang out of the Mueller investigation.

The US President quoted a Fox News legal analyst arguing for a new trial, after reports that the jury foreman had tweeted critical things about the administration and once sought a Democratic nomination for Congress.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday but is seeking a new trial.

The Department of Justice has already reduced the sentence it was seeking in the politically charged case, raising questions of interference.

Four federal prosecutors quit after the decision, while Attorney-General William Barr called publicly for Mr Trump to refrain from tweeting about the case.

Attorney-General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump. Picture: AP

TRUMP PARDONS 49ERS OWNER

It came as Mr Trump granted clemency to former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr for his conviction more than two decades ago in a gambling fraud scandal, the White House announced.

DeBartolo, 73, gave up control of the 49ers in 2000 over his involvement in a gambling fraud case with former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards.

In 1998, he was sentenced to two years' probation and received a $US1 million fine after pleading guilty to a charge of failing to report a felony after he paid $US400,000 to Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

Edward J. DeBartolo, Jr. Picture: AP

Edwards served about eight years in prison after his conviction.

The 49ers won the Super Bowl five times during the 23 years he owned the NFL franchise.

Jerry Rice, the Hall-of-Fame receiver who played with the 49ers from 1985 to 2000, was on hand for the announcement with former San Francisco teammates Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley and NFL legend Jim Brown.

Rice, who won three Super Bowls with the 49ers, told reporters at the White House that "I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did."

He said the president told him it was all about DeBartolo's accomplishments.

Former NFL football players Derrick Brooks, left, Jerry Rice, Charles Haley, and Ronnie Lott listen after walking out of the West Wing of White House. Picture: AP

Because of DeBartolo, Rice said, he got to play the "greatest game ever" - NFL football.

"It was all about family. That's really what they stood for. And that's the reason why I think we won so many championships," Rice said of DeBartolo's ownership.

"Eddie was like that 12th man that was on that football field. You know that this guy, you know, he wanted us to win. And I think he's the main reason why we won so many Super Bowls," Rice said.

"So today is a great day for him. I'm glad to be here and be a part of that. And, you know, it's just something I'll never forget. You know, this man, he has done so much in the community, he has done so much in NFL football," he added.