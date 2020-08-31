Trump rages, ‘supporter’ killed in clashes

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter overnight to comment on the growing unrest in the US city of Portland.

Trump posted "Law & Order" in response to Portland's continued clashes, which is under its 94th night of straight protests.

Trump has also blamed the "big backlash" on the Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler and threatening to involve the National Guard.

"The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching an incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing. The people of Portland won't put up with no safety any longer. The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard!" he tweeted.

LAW & ORDER!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

The Oregon city has been an epicentre of BLM protests since the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minnesota in late May and tensions were further inflamed after 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot seven times by Wisconsin police on August 24.

Video footage showed officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department shooting Mr Blake, who was paralysed in the attack and remains in hospital.

Over the weekend, a "caravan of hundreds of cars" of Trump supporters also converged there, according to local media.

Portland Police tweeted a political rally was "caravanning throughout downtown Portland," adding: "There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests."

Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier local “leaders”. They want Law & Order! https://t.co/f6LOKcf7BU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

It is time for President Trump to declare the city of Portland in a state of insurrection and call up the National Guard on federal orders to keep the peace — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 30, 2020

One person has been shot and killed, although police did not say whether the shooting was related to the demonstrations.

While no details have been released of the deceased person, it's believed they were a Trump supporter and linked to the caravan of 600 vehicles which clashed with BLM protesters.

A reporter for the New York Times Mike Baker, who was in Portland while the unrest unfolded, tweeted that the victim was a man with possible ties to the caravan.

The shooting occurred at around 8:45pm downtown, police said later in a statement, adding a homicide investigation was under way.

"Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street," the statement said.

"They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest."

Mr Baker also reported that the Trump supporters unloaded paintballs and pepper spray on crowds.

"The man was wearing a hat with insignia for Patriot Prayer, a far-right group," he wrote on Twitter.

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

According to CNN, police are currently investigating the shooting of the alleged Trump supporter in which the victim died due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the downtown Portland area at 8:46pm on Saturday night local time, before medical officials confirmed the death.

In a statement released by the Portland Police Bureau, homicide detectives are calling for witnesses to come forward.

"It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place," said Police Chief Chuck Lovell.

"If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible."

The PPB also made 10 arrests in relation to the disturbances on charges for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, reckless burning and interfering with a peace officer.

