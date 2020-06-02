Trump slams ‘weak’ governors as US riots rage

Donald Trump has blamed US state governors for the chaos on Monday morning, local time, telling them they were not doing enough to control the uprisings.

"You have to dominate, if you don't dominate you're wasting your time," he told them on a call, according to reports.

"They're going to run over you, you're going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate - you to take back your streets."

According to reports, Mr Trump was critical of state governors on the call, referring to them as "weak" in response to demonstrations that have often turned violent.

States have authority over law enforcement in the US, and usually need to request the National Guard, part of the military, to step in, as 21 already have. Governors are the equivalent of state premiers in Australia.

Mr Trump has said some rioters would be charged as terrorists, as organised resistance groups were increasingly identified as infiltrating and inflaming the mayhem.

OBAMA CONDEMNS VIOLENCE

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama has conmned violence amid protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality and called for political solutions to address the grievances of protesters.

Last week, Mr Obama decried Floyd's death, saying it "shouldn't be normal" in 2020 America.

"Let's not excuse violence, or rationalise it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves," Mr Obama wrote in an essay on Medium.

"The waves of protests across the country represent a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system in the United States," Mr Obama wrote.

"The overwhelming majority of participants have been peaceful, courageous, responsible, and inspiring. They deserve our respect and support, not condemnation."

Floyd's brother Terence said his sibling was a "peaceful motivator" who would have rejected the violence now prevalent on America's streets.

"He was about unity," Terence Floyd told Good Morning America on Monday (local time).

"The things that are transpiring now, they may call it unity, but it's destructive unity. It's not what my brother was about."

US IN CRISIS AS PROTESTS RAGE

It comes as cities across America burned for the sixth straight night of chaotic protests as the US descended into its worst civil unrest in decades.

Buildings surrounding the White House were torched as hundreds of rioters engaged in running battles with police and Army troops in neighbouring Lafayette Park and through the streets of Washington DC.

Police were assaulted and some reacted with brutality, as 140 cities across the country erupted into protests over the death of George Floyd.

It was also revealed that Mr Trump had been rushed by the Secret Service to a White House bunker used during terror attacks on Friday night as tensions heightened.

National Guard troops fanned out across 21 states and Washington DC after 5000 personnel were activated, while curfews were defied in some of the 40 cities in 20 states that had declared them.

Looters carry goods from a smoke shop through a broken window in New York. Picture: AP

In Minneapolis, where Floyd's death under the knee of a white police officer a week ago sparked the protests, a semi-trailer ploughed into a marching crowd who had closed a highway.

There were no confirmed injuries and the truck driver was arrested after being mobbed.

"The incident underscores the volatile situation we have out there," said Governor Tim Walz.

Police officers detain a person in New York. Picture: AP

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo also described Mr Floyd's death as "a violation of humanity" and apologised to his family.

"I am absolutely, devastatingly sorry for their loss," he said of his family.

"If I could do anytime to bring Mr Floyd back, I would do that. I would move heaven and earth do that."

The city also experienced its first de-escalation, with a bolstered police and National Guard presence curbing lawlessness.

"Our goal was accomplished," said Colonel Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol.

"Fires were not set. We didn't see the lawlessness, the risk to personal safety. Property destruction was stemmed."

This was not the case in many other states.

The rioters tearing American cities apart yesterday came out stronger, and far earlier, overshadowing mostly peaceful demonstrations in many cases.

Bands of looters openly ransacked shops, businesses and banks from Los Angeles to New York throughout Sunday and into the night.

The brazen daylight thieves were filmed emptying-out stores in multiple US cities including Chicago and Philadelphia.

Some store owners who tried to defend their property were filmed being beaten by thugs.

In Santa Monica, police fired tear gas and pepper spray at the rabble who stripped shops, businesses in Rodeo Drive were trashed and New York's Fifth Avenue was lined with boarded-up stores.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to New York City streets for a fourth night, some throwing bottles at police, setting fires and committing widespread looting.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was disturbed by the scenes from the US, particularly the video of Mr Floyd being restrained as he died.

"As upsetting and terrible that the murder that took place - and it is shocking, that also just made me cringe - I just think to myself how wonderful a country is Australia," he said.

Tensions flare in Hobart, Indiana, during a protest. Picture: AP

He also cautioned against similar demonstrations in Australia turning violent, with local protests planned for later this week.

"There's no need to import things happening in other countries here to Australia.

"Australia is not the United States. The United States is a great country. They're a great friend of Australia and they're going through a difficult time. We wish them all the best as they deal with that."

Australians in the US were also warned to "avoid large gatherings" by a new warning on the Australian government's Smartraveller site.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the White House, some pushing past security and climbing on top of barricades.

Looters rush into a Gucci store after it was broken into in New York. Picture: AP

They were mainly peaceful during the day but tensions soared as night fell. Gunshots were heard in inner city neighbourhoods and dozens of shops and businesses were ransacked.

Firefighters extinguished a fire set in the basement of the historic St John's Episcopal Church, and arsonists lit structures surrounding the White House.

It came amid revelations Mr Trump was rushed by the Secret Service into a bunker as protesters tried to break into the White House on Friday night.

As hundreds of protesters tried to breach the Secret Service cordon, Mr Trump's security detail moved him to an underground bunker previously used in terror attacks.

It was not clear if First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron were also escorted to the bunker.

Mr Trump reportedly spent under an hour there before returning to the Oval Office.

The next morning he tweeted that any protesters would have been met by "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons".

The White House has not commented on the reports.

Mr Trump said on Sunday that far-left anarchist group Antifa would be designated a terrorist organisation and that the "radical left" were responsible for stoking the unrest.

The White House has increasingly said Antifa, a militant coalition which stands for "anti fascists" and seeks to physically confront and bring down the far-right, are turning major cities across the country into war zones.

"This is being driven by Antifa," national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday, local time.

"They're militants who are coming in and burning our cities, and we're going to get to the bottom of it."

Protesters start fires along the SoHo shopping district of Manhattan in protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis. Picture: AP Photo

Protesters run down a street where a fire was started outside a Gucci store in New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of Floyd. Piture: AP Photo

Other authorities have laid the blame more broadly, with Minnesota's Democratic governor saying their rioters included white supremacists and cartel members.

And Republican Senator Marco Rubio said the rioters "don't fit a simple left vs. right identity" and they included the far right Boogaloo group, which aims to start a new civil war.

"In city after city we have a rogues gallery of terrorists from Antifa to 'Boogaloo' groups encouraging & committing violence," he said on Twitter.

Many protesters are reporting injuries from police rubber bullets, pepper spray and teargas.

One of the many injured was a 21-year-old protester who lost his right eye after he was struck by a teargas canister in demonstrations in Indiana.

Balin Brake said he ran when police ordered the crowd to disperse at protests in Fort Wayne, but he was struck in the eye.

To anybody curious. My eye ruptured when a FWPD Officer unnecessarily and improperly fired a tear gas canister at my head hitting my eye. I’ll be fine but I’m probably losing my eye after surgery tomorrow. https://t.co/Nd1hfAJPX0 — lens (@notbalin) May 31, 2020

Originally published as Trump slams 'weak' governors as US riots rage