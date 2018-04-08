Menu
Man dies in Trump Tower blaze

Firefighters are battling a fire at Trump Tower.
by Staff Reporter

A MAN has died after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower, the Manhattan headquarters of US President Donald Trump.

The blaze erupted in a residential apartment at the building, located on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in New York City.

The fire was a three-alarm fire, the FDNY tweeted.

Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, are both in Washington, D.C., according to the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

Smoke rises from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.
The US President is also at the White House.

President Trump tweeted at 6.43pm local time that the fire had been extinguished.


Mr Trump's son Eric also took to Twitter to thank the emergency services.

More to come

