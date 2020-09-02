Menu
Trump’s jaw-dropping ‘stroke’ tweet

2nd Sep 2020 9:37 AM

 

US President Donald Trump appears to have turned the health spotlight inward with a tweet denying a rumour that appears to have been created by the President himself.

"It never ends!" Mr Trump tweeted overnight, citing "fake news" reports claiming he had a "series of mini-strokes".

 

But as the Washington Post noted, "no media anywhere had reported that Trump had a series of mini-strokes".

"He was the one who brought it up out of nowhere," Post columnist Paul Waldman wrote.

New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt had previously written that Mr Trump made an unannounced visit to the Walter Reed National Military Center in November last year.

The reports were published in his book, "Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President".

Mr Trump's social media outbursts forced the White House doctor to intervene publicly. He, too, denied the mystery rumour about the President and his "mini-strokes".

"I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media," presidential physician Sean Conley said.

"The President remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency."

The Hill reports the statement was made at the request of the President.

Mr Trump did not stop at denying his health was compromised. He also used the tweet to again focus on the health of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS," he wrote.

"Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!" he added.

It is not the first time he has made reference to the health of the 77-year-old Mr Biden.

As CNN reported earlier this year, Mr Trump and his allies "started to zero-in on Biden's mental fitness as an attack strategy".

Among the insults consistently used to target Mr Biden's mental acuity is the phrase "Sleepy Joe".

Mr Trump has toured the Wisconsin city of Kenosha after the police shooting of black man Jacob Blake. He used the visit to highlight his law and order stance, claiming riots are "really domestic terror"

"These are not acts of peaceful protest, but really domestic terror," he said.

Mr Trump sent in the National Guard last week after protesters started damaging local properties and businesses.

 

 

 

 

