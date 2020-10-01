Trump’s swipe after ‘trainwreck’ debate

US President Donald Trump has made his first comments since his appearance at what has been dubbed the worst presidential debate in history.

For 90 minutes, the world endured a series of chaotic exchanges, interruptions and personal attacks whereby the President attacked opponent Joe Biden's intelligence, and the opposition hit back by calling Trump a "clown" and the "worst" leader the United States had ever seen.

Trump has since addressed the debate on Twitter, saying that while moderator Chris Wallace had a "tough night" - he personally had a blast against "Sleepy Joe".

In a series of tweeting rants the President touched on topics which focused on the "radical left", the Supreme Court and a number of pointed attacks on Biden.

"Chris had a tough night. Two on one was not surprising, but fun," Trump wrote.

"Many important points made, like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves! Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership!"

Moments later, just like the debate hours prior, another bombastic blow against his opponent.

"Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!"

Biden wants to Pack the Supreme Court, thereby ruining it. Also, he wants no fracking, killing our Energy business, and JOBS. Second Amendment is DEAD if Biden gets in! Is that what you want from a leader? He will destroy our Country! VOTE NOW USA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

And after copping heat for refusing to criticise white supremists, Mr Trump attempted to turn the tables on Biden, accusing him of "refusing" to use the term "law and order".

Biden REFUSED to use the term, LAW & ORDER! There go the Suburbs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Wow! 100,000 Mail In Ballots in New York City a total MESS. Mayor and Governor have no idea what to do. Big Fraud, Unfixable! Cancel Ballots and go out and VOTE, just like in past decades, when there were no problems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Heading to Minnesota today. Saved Minneapolis after the Dem LEFT almost let it be TOTALLY destroyed! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Biden's response to the debate was subdued in comparison to his opponent, simply questioning whether Americans had finally "had enough" of their chosen President.

HOW THE DEBATE WENT DOWN

It was clear from the beginning that the "debate" between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was geared up to be anything but.

From the first round in the ring to the last, Trump's plan was to ruffle the feathers of "Sleepy Joe", by interjecting at every possible moment and not letting the former vice president spit out a single sentence.

In fact, according to CBS - Trump opened his mouth out of turn a total of 73 times in hope that Biden would drop his bundle. It was a tactic used by the President that made watching the first presidential debate frustrating beyond belief, but if you'd hoped to catch a glimpse of the belligerent 'Twitter Trump' side of the President, well, the world got it in spades.

The moderator of the first of three debates between Trump and Biden repeatedly struggled to keep the proceedings coherent, with Chris Wallace of Fox News frequently forced to beg with the President to zip his lip and allow his opponent to speak.

Between the war of words, the name calling, the shushing and the bitter barbs - the first debate left viewers a little confused as to what, if anything, was fact from fiction.

From the state of the economy, to the handling of the coronavirus - anything of substance was thrown around the room like the food fight that was the debate.

When the debate ended and the US TV networks cut back to their studios for analysis, several of the anchors and political experts seemed shell-shocked by what they had just witnessed.

NBC anchor Lester Holt, who has moderated presidential debates in the past, described it as a "low point in American political discourse".

"Frankly, I'm a bit at loss for words here to describe what we've just witnessed," Holt said.

"I think we just need to pause for a moment and say, that was crazy. What was that?" said his colleague Savannah Guthrie.

Over on ABC, George Stephanopoulos said he had never seen a worse debate in his life.

"I have to speak personally here, as somebody who's watched presidential debates for 40 years, as someone who has moderated presidential debates, as someone who has prepared candidates for presidential debates," said Stephanopoulos.

"That was the worst presidential debate I have ever seen in my life."

Well, it may be the worst we've seen - but some experts predict it also could be the last.

Speaking on ABC's Planet America, American policy advisor and political commentator Lanhee Chen cast doubt on whether there will actually be a second and even a third debate, given the trainwreck nature of round one.

"You never get a second chance to make a first impression, and in that sense, I do think tonight's debate was important," Chen said.

"I do think I question, though, whether there will be another debate after tonight. I really don't know if either side feels like they got a lot out of it, and if they feel like they want to get into another one of these fights.

"I have a tough time seeing how Vice-President Biden's team wants any more of this as it wasn't particularly productive for the American people."

Well, only time will tell.

Originally published as Trump's swipe after 'trainwreck' debate