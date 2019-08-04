Trump tweets about UFC during El Paso massacre

Colby Covington stepped foot inside the Octagon as the headline fight at UFC Newark, but it was the men in his corner who drew the attention prior to the bout.

United States President Donald Trump has long been a fan of Covington, a man who always gets around in a red 'Make America Great Again' cap, and he showed that off ahead of the bout, but it was the timing of his tweet that drew widespread criticism from fans as it came only 14 minutes after he had tweeted about the shootings in El Paso, Texas.

"Fight hard tonight Colby. You are a real Champ! #MAGA," Trump tweeted.

Fight hard tonight Colby. You are a real Champ! #MAGA https://t.co/dj3JlWQu7i — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

"Amid news of El Paso shooting, Trump tweets about a mixed martial arts fight," White House reporter for ABC Ben Gittleson tweeted.

"There was a major terrorist attack in Texas leaving many dead just a few hours ago," writer Brandon Friedman tweeted.

Minutes after tweeting about the mass shooting in El Paso......... https://t.co/izysHXDhbs — Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher) August 3, 2019

UFC president Dana White however didn't worry about the timing of the tweet, instead acknowledging the impact the sport had made.

"You know you got a big fight when the President of the United States is tweeting about it," White tweeted.

Live stream Covington v Lawler and the full fight card of UFC on ESPN 5 with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Despite the heavy backlash Trump received over the tweet, the president then got on the phone to Covington following the bout.

"Trump is calling a UFC fighter about his fight when there's a fresh mass shooting to address. Wtf," Sporting News' senior combat editor Andreas Hale tweeted.

Trump is calling a UFC fighter about his fight when there’s a fresh mass shooting to address. Wtf https://t.co/spFlwNiYAr — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 3, 2019

Not only is Donald Trump a big fan, but sons Eric and Donald Jr. were in attendance to catch the UFC action and get up close and personal with Covington.

Fans let them know exactly how they felt when they were shown on the big screen with a loud chorus of boos ringing out.

Eric and Don Jr. take in the UFC

Covington didn't disappoint the Trump family once the fight got underway as he controlled the bout from the opening bell.

"I was truly inspired with the first family in the building, when they came to see me back stage," Covington said after the fight.

"Let's give it up for the Trump's they're in the building tonight, they're keeping America great."

As the crowd continued to reign down boos on Covington the man gave them a bit of lip before turning his attention onto current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

"I didn't buy a ticket to come see you guys, you brought a ticket to come see me. So shut up and let me finish my interview," Covington said.

"I don't want to wait until November 2 at Madison Square Garden, we can do it right now … where you at?"

INSANE BRAWL ENDED BY DOCTORS

Scott Holtzman landing a hellacious right hand that saw his fist land flush in the eye socket of Dong Hyun Ma.

The telling blow happened less than two minutes into the bout and it was the beginning of the end of Ma.

Holtzman continued to throw huge right hands at the eye over the course of two rounds as the welt underneath continued to expand and force his eye shut.

Dong Hyun Ma's right eye

Ma fought back in the second round and even stunned Holtzman with a huge blow of his own, but the damage had been done and the doctors called an end to the fight after the second round.

They need to Stop this fight damn holtzman turned it on #UFCNewark @ufc — Truck Gordon (@TruckMMA_UFC) August 3, 2019

"My baby boy was here tonight. No way I was losing. I can't lose with him in the building. I knew Dong was going to bring that kind of fight. I wanted that. I wanted to throw down. I love this game," Holtzman said after the fight.

"This is why I do it right here. It used to be for me, but it's not anymore. It's for my baby boy."

UFC NEWARK FIGHT CARD RESULTS

Main card

Colby Covington def. Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)

Jim Miller def. Clay Guida by technical submission (guillotine) at :58 of round 1

Nasrat Haqparast def. Joaquim Silva by KO (punches) at :36 of round 2

Gerald Meerschaert def. Trevin Giles by technical submission (guillotine) at 1:49 of round 3

Scott Holtzman def. Dong Hyun Ma by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round 2

Preliminary card

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Darko Stosic by unanimous decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-27)

Mickey Gall def. Salim Touahri by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Antonina Shevchenko def. Lucie Pudilova by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:20 of round 2

Matt Schnell def. Jordan Espinosa by submission (triangle choke) at 1:23 of round 1

Lauren Murphy def. Mara Romero Borella by TKO (knee and punches) at 1:46 of round 3

Claudio Silva def. Cole Williams by submission (neck crank) at 2:35 of round 1

Miranda Granger def. Hannah Goldy by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)