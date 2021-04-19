Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

ONLY 117 youth justice matters in an eight-month period have been deemed serious enough by police that they would have sought a review if bail was granted, under the Palaszczuk government's "blitz on bail" program.

The revelation comes ahead of new youth justice laws being brought back before parliament this week, which will create a presumption against bail for young offenders charged with certain offences.

New figures have revealed that of 1,650 youth justice matters looked at by police between July 1 last year and February 28 this year, 117 were "preliminarily identified" as being "potential vehicles" for bail reviews.

About 101 of those cases were refused bail by a magistrate, meaning police did not need to launch a bail review.

And there were 15 cases where the defendant was granted bail, according to Police Minister Mark Ryan's response to a parliamentary question on notice.

Police did not go ahead with seeking a review of bail for seven of those 15 matters, with Mr Ryan saying it was because "strict bail conditions were imposed".

Police Minister Mark Ryan. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

It is understood of the remaining eight matters, an appeal was launched - with seven of those appeals leading to the person being remanded in custody.

The state government unveiled its 'blitz on bail' program in March last year - which they said would involve police appealing court decisions "where appropriate".

A spokesman for Mr Ryan yesterday talked up the program, claiming it had produced significant positive outcomes, "as evidenced by the small number of bail decisions that have required appeal".

"Police advise this is in large part due to the success of the cohort of Special Senior Prosecutors deployed to key areas of the state," the spokesman said.

"The deployment of these senior prosecutors has increased the quality of arguments against bail put before the courts, meaning there are fewer cases that require appeal to reverse bail decisions.

"Police advise that because of the success of the Special Prosecutor program they are expanding the team by an extra nine Special Prosecutors."

New laws expected to pass parliament this week will mean young offenders charged with certain offences will be automatically remanded unless they can persuade a court to release them on bail.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli claimed the youth justice system was "broken" and that "no tinkering around the edges" was going to fix it.

Originally published as Truth behind 'blitz on bail' program revealed