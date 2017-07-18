Try beating this donation

20°
18th Jul 2017 4:54 AM
PLAY ON: Sunshine Butterflies is not skipping a beat these days thanks to is music program.
PLAY ON: Sunshine Butterflies is not skipping a beat these days thanks to is music program. Contributed

A DELIGHTED Sunshine Butterflies is keeping beat to a very infectious rhythm thanks to a generous donation from Helena Wylie who is founder of the Dalwood-Wylie Charitable Foundation.

Helena's passion for music has seen her spread the message of the importance of learning a musical instrument, particularly the benefits it has to people living with disability.

And Helena and the foundation are sponsoring the Sunshine Butterflies Rockability program with a brand new assortment of cajons - box-shaped percussion instruments originally from Peru - and djembes - rope-tuned skin-covered goblet drums played with bare hands and snares.

They will be used for drumming workshops and tutorials.

Sunshine Butterflies music therapy program gives members a chance to learn, play and perform in a supportive environment.

"Drumming is great for people with disabilities to express themselves and share a magic rhythmical experience together,” Carey Idle, the Rockability coordinator said.

Rockability is a music program for individuals living with a disability and is coordinated by professional musicians to provide a platform to create and enjoy music together.

Participants learn instruments, write music and perform together to create their own songs and harmonies.

"Sunshine Butterflies music program is such an inspiring program and very beneficial for their members of all abilities,” Helena said.

"The Dalwood-Wylie Charitable Foundation is delighted to donate towards the Rockability music program to assist members to achieve their musical goals.”

If you would like to become a member of the Rockability music program, please contact Sunshine Butterflies on admin@ sunshinebutterflies.com.au or 07 5470 2830.

