Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Try growing raspberries and rosella for autumn

BERRY GOOD: Raspberries grow in a cool or temperate climate.
BERRY GOOD: Raspberries grow in a cool or temperate climate. bruev
by ANGIE THOMAS

Raspberries are packed with vitamin C in addition to being high in antioxidants and dietary fibre. If you live in a cool or temperate climate, can devote some time each year to pruning and have a spare square metre or two in a sunny spot out in the garden they're a great berry to grow at home.

Autumn fruiting raspberry varieties like Heritage and Autumn Bliss will start flowering and setting their fruit in late summer and early to mid-autumn. Keep the plants well fed with regular applications of a potassium rich plant food.

Rosella is a type of hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) that has a fleshy seed casing that tastes like a tart combination of raspberries and plums. It can be used to make cordial, jams, sauces and teas and is also a colourful addition to a glass of bubbly.

Rosella is a fast-growing annual shrub that grows to about 1.5m tall. It needs a warm, frost-free climate and after flowering will start producing "fruit” in early autumn. Rosella is available as small plants from nurseries or can also be grown from seed.

Topics:  angie thomas fruit garden plants raspberries rosella shrub

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Emma's rise to Princess prestige

Emma's rise to Princess prestige

Princess gives high honours to reward Agent Emma

Ace the ageing disease

MEMORY BOOST: Gerald Schaaf has the answer to Alzheimer's in his hand.

Alheimer's no-trump at bridge tables

European electric bike on show at expo

ALL ABOARD: The European cargo style electric bike has finally made it to Noosa's pathways

How to get four, or five, on a bike

Rock snapper in Ridgewood

SHOOTING STARS: Photographer Colin Beard.

Beatles, Stones photographer visits Ridgewood

Local Partners