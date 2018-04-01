Try growing raspberries and rosella for autumn

Raspberries are packed with vitamin C in addition to being high in antioxidants and dietary fibre. If you live in a cool or temperate climate, can devote some time each year to pruning and have a spare square metre or two in a sunny spot out in the garden they're a great berry to grow at home.
Autumn fruiting raspberry varieties like Heritage and Autumn Bliss will start flowering and setting their fruit in late summer and early to mid-autumn. Keep the plants well fed with regular applications of a potassium rich plant food.
Rosella is a type of hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) that has a fleshy seed casing that tastes like a tart combination of raspberries and plums. It can be used to make cordial, jams, sauces and teas and is also a colourful addition to a glass of bubbly.
Rosella is a fast-growing annual shrub that grows to about 1.5m tall. It needs a warm, frost-free climate and after flowering will start producing "fruit” in early autumn. Rosella is available as small plants from nurseries or can also be grown from seed.
