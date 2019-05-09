Try painting by knife After Dark

COME ALONG: Clare Riddington Jones is the May tutor for Noosa Arts and Crafts' Art After Dark.

ART After Dark at Noosa Arts and Crafts is fortunate to have Clare Riddington Jones as its May tutor.

Clare has been painting for more than 20 years and is much in demand locally and in New Zealand where she is represented in a number of galleries and in collections around the world.

She is a versatile artist who is well known for her beautiful mountain and water scenes, her unique florals and flow painting and her palette knife applications.

She enjoys experimenting with texture, colour and various media to produce colourful expressionist landscapes, bold abstracts, flowers and birds.

This session on May 30 will see Clare helping her students achieve a loose and colourful painting with a palette knife.

The class is suitable for both beginners and experienced artists.

Art After Dark is held from 5.30pm at Wallace House, 1 Wallace Drive, Noosaville.

Phone 54741211 or email create@noosaartsand crafts.org.au.