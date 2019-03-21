Trying to land plan for Noosa hard to locate sports

Landing strip future still up in the air

THE tough job of finding regional sites for difficult to locate sports could be a dawdle for council compared with waiting on the slow grinding wheels of state bureaucracy to decide the fate of a crucial block of land north of Noosa River.

Noosa Council is part of a regional plan with Gympie and Sunshine Coast councils to find homes with the least impact on sports and recreation activities like motorcycling, aviation, shooting and powered water sports.

None of the major centres are likely to impact on the Noosa Shire, with the exception of one site that over the years has been earmarked for a jet airport and been home to commercial pilot training.

The regional facilities plan wants access to Noosa North Shore Landing ground to be retained for use by ultralights pending the outcome of the state's Great Sandy Region Management Plan review and update.

Cr Frank Pardon, at this round of council's meetings, had a concern about this decision-making process.

"What representation does Noosa Council have on that (review) committee?” he asked.

Mayor Tony Wellington said there was no overseeing committee and the state was dealing with the traditional owners before going out to public consultation.

"So, it's taken 10 years to get to that?” Cr Pardon said.

Council CEO Brett de Chastel said he expected it to take at least another year or two years to finalise.

"We've had no input to my knowledge and thus when I read that, we need input,” Cr Pardon said.

The Mayor said the council will definitely be submitting its recommendations on that land use to the Great Sandy management reviewers.

"We're just poised and waiting, " Cr Wellington said.

He said the current management plan recommends the landing ground be closed.

The report should have been endorsed at last night's monthly council meeting.