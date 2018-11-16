'Tuking' in with shining example of Noosa's way to go

SOLAR SMOOTH: Expedition leader Julian O'Shea with his solar-powered tuk tuk headed our way.

COULD the tuk-tuk solve Noosa traffic problems?

Zero Emissions Noosa is asking residents to support their campaign to bring the RMIT solar powered tuk-tuk to Noosa.

"The solar tuk-tuk team is currently travelling up the east coast of Australia, and is due to stop on the Sunshine Coast on December 9,” ZEN president Vivien Griffin said.

"We think it would be fantastic to give them a huge Noosa welcome.

"If people go to www.solartuk.org, they will be able to request a visit.

"ZEN has already done so, but it will be much more powerful for a huge community shout-out.”

"I am sure many Noosa residents are familiar with the tuk-tuk from their visits to Asia,” she said.

The SolarTuk was unveiled at RMIT University EnGenius event in October.

"We think that electric vehicles have a role to play, and would love to see a faster transition to greener forms of mobility,” the SolarTuk website said.

"We think that if we can make it across Australia and the world in a slow-moving tuk tuk, then people needn't be too worried about the range of their own, more appropriate, electric vehicles.

The Solar Tuk Epedition is guide by guided by Australian Julian O'Shea, a social entrepreneur, educator, humanitarian engineer. Mr O'Shea heads up Unbound, a social enterprise that designs and leads innovative education programs across the Asia-Pacific region.

He worked with a team of final year students from RMIT University's School of Engineering converted the tuk tuk to solar power and prepared it for the expedition. The students were predicting the tuk tuk's battery to have a range of between 250-300km.

This vehicle has six Tesla Model S battery modules, each of which offers about 5.3kWh for a total pack capacity of more than 30kWh.”

Ms Griffin said the humble tuk tuk, also known as an auto-rickshaw, is used by millions of people around the world for their daily commute and are loud, dirty, small and fun.

SolarTuk will travel the length of Australia, and then around the globe, to show that an unlikely green vehicle can go the distance.

She said the journey will involve outreach with schools, community groups, and sharing stories of innovation and environment.

"So, come on Noosa, let's bring this clean, green innovative transport initiative to Noosa,” Ms Griffin said.