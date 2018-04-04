Tumbling into print with six of Noosa's best yarns

SIX writers, six stories - that's the basis for an unusual new book by an even more unusual group of authors whose latest contribution to the local literary scene is to be showcased next month.

The book marks a radical departure for Noosa Writers, who once again have combined their talents to produce what promises to be their most memorable book to date.

Whilst their previous four volumes have focussed on short story-telling, the emphasis this time channels their skills into a new genre - long short stories, or novellas.

Disobedient Tumbleweeds, the catchy title of their latest anthology, is taken from a line in author Celia Esplin's Villa Sangiovese, a steamy tale of a family's lust, debauchery and devil-worship set amongst the vineyards of Tuscany.

The six self-contained novellas span the four corners of the globe and cover a plethora of topics - from murder and mystery in an English village to a dramatic hostage-taking-gone-wrong on the Sunshine Coast; from a satirical romp in a Noosa-lookalike seaside town to the devastating consequences of a nuclear disaster on a fictional family in a remote region of Russia.

"We set out to cover a multitude of sins within the covers of one book, with each author exercising their own imagination and engaging the reader with their own peculiar writing style,” said Sheila Mason.

She writes under the pen name of Rebecca S Mason and whose own contribution, Finding Clara, lifts the lid off a scandal involving murder and intrigue in a picture-postcard English village, halfway around the world from the main protagonist's Queensland home.

"Think Midsomer Murders-meets-Silent Witness,' she said.

The book, which will be available at all good book stores and selected gift shops from the end of next week.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington will attend the book launch at Wallace House this Friday at 5.30pm. Bubbles, wine and nibbles, courtesy of local sponsors Bissell's Paint and Panel, and Noosa Outlook IGA, will be served.

To help with catering the organisers ask that those wishing to attend please RSVP to: sheila.r.mason@gmail.com.