Weekly fishing report
Fishing

Tuna no longer off the hook as rain eases

Scott Hillier
26th Mar 2021 8:30 AM
Conditions

With light winds forecast, the offshore fishers will get a chance to bag some fish and the great run in the tide should see plenty of action.

The rivers and creeks are running plenty of fresh water at the moment.

 

Species

The Pelagics will be chewing their heads off with all the bait being pushed out of the rivers.

Tuna and mackerel are the pick.

The Grassy Lippers will be feeding well in the shallows as well.

In the rivers, the mud crabs are out and about down towards the mouths and well worth chasing.

PIC OF THE WEEK: Renee was all smiles when her slowly trolled gar was eaten by this nice Spaniard. Picture: Scott Hillier
Methods

The tuna will be keen to eat metal slugs, plastics, surface lures and trolled hard bodies.

Look for birds and busting up fish.

Trolling big whole baits should see you catch a Spaniard or two.

The lipper will be keen to eat lightly weighted squid or pilchards early morning.

 

Spots

Coolum, Yaroomba, 8 and 12 Mile Caloundra and Wide Caloundra

